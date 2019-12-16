Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: All Zimbabwe airports shut down

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Air traffic controllers have reportedly stopped planes from taking off or landing at all Zimbabwe airports.

In November the traffic controllers at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare downed tools citing incapacitation and fatigue, forcing flight delays and cancellations.

ATCs are responsible for issuing landing and take-off instructions to pilots, monitor and direct the movement of aircraft on the ground and in the air using radar, computers or visual references.

Self-styled Communications strategist William Gerald Mutumanje who was aboard an SAA flight confirmed the developments.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mealie Meal price to remain high during festive season

9 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt speaks on borders congestion

15 mins ago | 34 Views

Alph Lukau's team threaten to bash Zimbabwean Prophet

29 mins ago | 74 Views

Chiwenga sets stage for Mnangagwa ouster

41 mins ago | 654 Views

Pensioner fails to locate $33 000 pay out

52 mins ago | 205 Views

Mbeki advised to talk to Mthwakazi 'secessionists' next week

57 mins ago | 195 Views

Zacc probes Reigate suburb stands scandal

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Nkosana Moyo engages Zimbabweans talk about the State of the Nation

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Mawarire calls for mass demonstrations

1 hr ago | 919 Views

Do not use state institutions for political fights

2 hrs ago | 690 Views

Thabani Mpofu tears into Justice Luke Malaba term extension plans

3 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Marry Chiwenga threatened to unleash army on journalist

3 hrs ago | 4049 Views

Chamisa speaks on joining POLAD

4 hrs ago | 3280 Views

'Unity brought development, must celebrate Unity Day' - yeah, but is the development

15 hrs ago | 700 Views

ZRP no longer visible in communities

15 hrs ago | 1920 Views

VAYA takes to the skies with the launch of VAYA Air Charter

15 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Not enough breathalysers for festive season - Zim Govt

16 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zanu-PF behind copper cables theft & maShurugwi murders

16 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Why a Focus on Security and Variation Has Benefited NetBet

19 hrs ago | 335 Views

In joining POLAD, Chamisa will kill democracy just as Nkomo in signing Unity Accord - deja vu

23 hrs ago | 6542 Views

Villagers revert to barter trade as cash crisis escalates

24 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Farmers urged to boast their livestock life with stock feeds

24 hrs ago | 849 Views

Trio bashes resident in dispute over fields

24 hrs ago | 1211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days