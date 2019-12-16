BREAKING: All Zimbabwe airports shut down

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

I'm on flight @SAA to Joburg & we been informed that airport staff have enforced strike. Business class is full of investors shaking their heads and G40 members going to @Hon_Kasukuwere daughters wedding. We been here an hour now 😫😫. Ini I'm an investor dakuenda kumchato guys. pic.twitter.com/LXhHdFkGz8 — #ThePeoplesChampion👊🏾🤝✊🏾 (@acielumumba) December 20, 2019

Zimbabwe Air traffic controllers have reportedly stopped planes from taking off or landing at all Zimbabwe airports.In November the traffic controllers at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare downed tools citing incapacitation and fatigue, forcing flight delays and cancellations.ATCs are responsible for issuing landing and take-off instructions to pilots, monitor and direct the movement of aircraft on the ground and in the air using radar, computers or visual references.Self-styled Communications strategist William Gerald Mutumanje who was aboard an SAA flight confirmed the developments.