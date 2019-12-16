Mawarire calls for mass demonstrations

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire says Zimbabweans must engage in mass demonstrations to force the army to sit down and dialogue with political players to find a solution to the challenges affecting Zimbabwe.Said Mawarire, "While dialogue might appear attractive to many at this juncture, mass demonstrations forcing the military junta to the table is the only solution. Dialogue without a cornered army command element won't work. A military dictatorship only listens to popular rejection."Mawarire said the threat to Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans came from the army."The political army generals, like I said before, are the elephant in the room. They are a threat to our politics, good governance, threat to smooth operations of a professional army, national and citizens' security, economy and everything good about Zimbabwe. We need a solution for this."The Zimbabwe army has been heavily involved in the political affairs of the country and in November 2017, they launched a bloody coup that claimed the life of CIO Boss Peter Munetsi leaving some Zimbabweans with wounds while others were exiled.The then Commander of the Army Constantino Chiwenga who led the military operation became the Vice President of the party and the country.