Pensioner fails to locate $33 000 pay out

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Bulawayo pensioner who was issued with a cheque of $33 000 as pay out from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) in 2008 is failing to trace the money after it later emerged that the cheque was cashed at the ZB Bank in Bulawayo.Marsho J Stuart of Hillcrest Bulawayo was reportedly issued by NSSA with an invalidity pension cheque with a value of $33 000 Zimbabwean currency being payment for September to October 2007 in which he was promised to be paid further through warrants at the Buklawayo Main Post Office into his bank account.On inquiring about the where about of the money from NSSA, Stuart was told that he cheque was cashed at the ZB Bank but it could not be established who cashed it.On September 11 2019, NSSA wrote a letter to ZB Bank inquiring about the cheque."We are requesting your good office to furnish us with details as to who cashed cheque number 127666 on March 20 2008 against the above account. The cheque was written in favour of Marsho J Stuart for $33 000 dated February 11 2008. The information is required to address client quires relating to establish who actually cashed the cheque as the client is saying he never cashed it," NSSA wrote a letter signed by a U Ncube and a E Mhuru.In response to NSSA letter, ZB Bank said the issue is being investigated."We acknowledge the receipt of your letter dated September 11. We advise that your issue is being investigated and once we establish the facts, we will communicate with you. Please note that due to passage of time the process involves records search at Head office and we hope the matter will be resolved soon.," reads a letter signed by a J Marime District Manager.