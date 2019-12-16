Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pensioner fails to locate $33 000 pay out

by Stephen Jakes
29 secs ago | Views
A Bulawayo pensioner who was issued with a cheque of $33 000 as pay out from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) in 2008 is failing to trace the money after it later emerged that the cheque was cashed at the ZB Bank in Bulawayo.

Marsho J Stuart of Hillcrest Bulawayo  was reportedly issued by NSSA with an invalidity pension cheque with a value of $33 000 Zimbabwean currency being payment for September to October 2007 in which he was promised to be paid further through warrants at the Buklawayo Main Post Office into his bank account.

On inquiring about the where about of the money from NSSA, Stuart was told that he cheque was cashed at the ZB Bank but it could not be established who cashed it.
On September 11 2019, NSSA wrote a letter to ZB Bank inquiring about the cheque.

"We are requesting your good office to furnish us with details as to who cashed cheque number 127666 on March 20 2008 against the above account. The cheque  was written in favour of Marsho J Stuart for $33 000 dated February 11 2008. The information is required to address client quires relating to establish who actually cashed the cheque as the client is saying he never cashed it," NSSA wrote a letter signed by a U Ncube and a E Mhuru.

In response to NSSA letter, ZB Bank said the issue is being investigated.

"We acknowledge the receipt of your letter dated September 11. We advise that your issue is being investigated and once we establish the facts, we will communicate with you. Please note that due to passage of time the process involves records search at Head office and we hope the matter will be resolved soon.," reads a letter signed by a J Marime District Manager.

Source - Stephen Jakes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mbeki advised to talk to Mthwakazi 'secessionists' next week

6 mins ago | 14 Views

Zacc probes Reigate suburb stands scandal

9 mins ago | 16 Views

Nkosana Moyo engages Zimbabweans talk about the State of the Nation

14 mins ago | 28 Views

Mawarire calls for mass demonstrations

37 mins ago | 348 Views

Do not use state institutions for political fights

1 hr ago | 383 Views

Thabani Mpofu tears into Justice Luke Malaba term extension plans

2 hrs ago | 830 Views

BREAKING: All Zimbabwe airports shut down

2 hrs ago | 2238 Views

Marry Chiwenga threatened to unleash army on journalist

2 hrs ago | 2962 Views

Chamisa speaks on joining POLAD

3 hrs ago | 2672 Views

'Unity brought development, must celebrate Unity Day' - yeah, but is the development

14 hrs ago | 660 Views

ZRP no longer visible in communities

14 hrs ago | 1812 Views

VAYA takes to the skies with the launch of VAYA Air Charter

14 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Not enough breathalysers for festive season - Zim Govt

15 hrs ago | 633 Views

Zanu-PF behind copper cables theft & maShurugwi murders

15 hrs ago | 2083 Views

Why a Focus on Security and Variation Has Benefited NetBet

18 hrs ago | 329 Views

In joining POLAD, Chamisa will kill democracy just as Nkomo in signing Unity Accord - deja vu

23 hrs ago | 6422 Views

Villagers revert to barter trade as cash crisis escalates

23 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Farmers urged to boast their livestock life with stock feeds

23 hrs ago | 842 Views

Trio bashes resident in dispute over fields

23 hrs ago | 1204 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days