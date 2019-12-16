Alph Lukau's team threaten to bash Zimbabwean Prophet

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A Zimbabwean born Spirit Life Church leader Prophet Jay Israel (also known as Jaycob Dube) has claimed that people who are very close to South African leader of Alleluia Ministries International Alph Lukau threatened to beat him up if he steps foot into the church.Israel who was very close to Lukau recently broke ranks with the AMI leader who has been his spiritual father for close to two years.Writing on Facebook Israel said, "These people very close to Pastor Alph Lukau and around him are the same people who threatened to beat me up if they were to ever see me anywhere around the premises of the church particularly in the basement (evidence of chats and voice recordings available ) Some (in the highest positions) even declared me an enemy and vowed to deal with me in many ways than one for preaching truth and attacking falsehood and ungodly practices in the church."Israel threatened to expose Lukau's team in the following weeks."To all those who have been ranting uncontrollably on social media attacking me for rebelling and being an enemy of the man I mentioned above…follow these episodes and get to know the truth not the assumptions you have been having coming from people close to Pastor Alph who always saw me as a threat in the church and as someone who came and took over all the spotlight and love from the father."I have so much respect for Pastor Alph Lukau as a man because of the goodness of his heart. I was the closest person to him and we had our lovely bonding father and son moments which many people around him never liked .We shared a lot of ministerial ideas together and travelled together which intimidated many people close to him."