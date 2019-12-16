Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe govt speaks on borders congestion

by Staff Reporter
The Zimbabwean government says the country's border posts were not designed to cater for the large volumes of people and traffic they are currently processing leading to congestion.

The country is recording an influx of Zimbabweans working outside mostly in South Africa and Botswana returning home for the Christmas holidays.

The head of government business and Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told Senators on Friday that the country's entry points were failing to cope with the human traffic.

"Our border posts were not built to cater for the traffic that we are now experiencing. We have now started the process of expanding our border posts.  You should recall that the President went there for ground breaking ceremony so that we can expand the border post," said Ziyambi.

Ziyambi said congestion was expected at the border posts with Beitbridge the most affected being Zimbabwe's biggest entry port.

"So, what will happen is something that is unavoidable that there will be congestion at our border posts.  In as much as we may want to increase the staff because of the nature of the border posts, however, the relevant department has put in place mechanisms to ensure that traffic is cleared as fast as possible," he said

Source - Byo24News

