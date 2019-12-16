Latest News Editor's Choice


Mealie Meal price to remain high during festive season

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 mins ago | Views
Mthuli Ncube has introduced changes to the grain subsidy regime that are likely to see mealie meal price remain above the reach of many.

The Minister of Finance and Economic development announced that he would remove grain subsidies, a move which caused price escalation, and a move which was reversed by President Mnangagwa in a bid to keep mealie meal affordable.

The new subsidy regime demands that Millers be registered with the Ministry of Industry for them to qualify for subsidies.

The new requirements also state that payment of the subsidy will be based on verified production of roller meal, verification will be done by a team of officials from Ministry of Industry, Finance and ZIMRA.

Nick Ncube the Spokesperson of Bulawayo Business Network said they were worried that the subsidy was not going to benefit the people during the festive season as the new requirements could not be practically completed before the holidays.

Ncube also stated that the GMB maize off take based on market share was likely to stifle growth of the small scale Millers and indegenous Millers who supply the bulk of mealie meal to remote areas and the said the requirements favoured big players a development which will hurt entrepreneurs.

Abigail Maketani of the Disabled Entrepreneurs Working Group said there was need for a new social contract between government, Millers and retailers which would ensure that the subsidy benefits the people and not a select few players





Source - Byo24News

