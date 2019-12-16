PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's rule to be shaken in 2020

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Divine kingdom Baptist Ministries leader Ian Ndlovu said the year 2020 will be a year of intrigue for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ZANU PF.Ndlovu said ZANU PF must not seek to remove a member of the Presidium who has been away in China seeking treatment.He said any plot to disturb the ruling class setup will cause bloodshed to happen. He added that things may look as if they are fine but those who can see in the spirit area ware that there is too much plotting happening.Watch the video below: