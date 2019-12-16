Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CIO, police pay assault victim $7 000 compensation

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have paid $7 000 to a victim of assault after he successfully sued them with the assistance of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Tomufadzanei Murindagomo (32) sued Owen Ncube, the Minister of State for National Security, Kazembe Kazembe, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Godwin Matanga, the Commissioner-General of ZRP, some CIO members and some police officers in August 2017 for payment of damages after he was unlawfully arrested from his home and detained by a group of eight people including some CIO operatives.

They reportedly put into the rear boot of the CIO's Alteza vehicle and driven around for between 30 to 45 minutes until he was eventually released into the custody of a police officer only identified as Constable Kondo and placed in police cells at Glen Norah Police Station.

At Glen Norah Police Station, Murindagomo was held without charge overnight and was later charged with the assault of one Moffat Mavambo. However, Murindagomo was acquitted of the assault charge.

In court, Murindagomo's lawyer Fiona Iliff of ZLHR argued that the arbitrary arrest, assault and unlawful detention of her client was clearly unjustifiable and unlawful in the circumstances and amounted to violations of several of his fundamental rights including the right to human dignity personal security, freedom from torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and of his right to personal liberty.

Iliff charged that the transfer of custody of Murindagomo from State security agents to the police without charge further violated his constitutional rights as an arrested and detained person including the right to be informed of the reasons of arrest, the right to be treated humanely and with dignity, the right to consult a legal practitioner and medical practitioner and his right to a fair hearing.

Iliff said as a result of the CIO members and the ZRP officers' wrongful conduct, Murindagomo suffered damages amounting to $7 080 broken down as ZWL$2 000 being damages for assault, $1 000 for nervous shock, $1 000 for abuse, $1 000 for pain and suffering, $2 000 for unlawful arrest and detention and $80 as compensation for unlawful deprivation of property, a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone handset.

On Wednesday 27 November 2019, Murindagomo was finally paid $7 080 as compensation for the violation of his fundamental rights as ordered by Harare Magistrate Farai Gwitima.

Source - Felix Kundishora

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 ways to reduce stress

47 mins ago | 149 Views

Personal letter to Advocate Fadzai Mahere: Interview with Trevor Ncube

2 hrs ago | 458 Views

6 Safety Tips That You Should Know When Riding a Motorcycle

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chiwenga breathes fire!

2 hrs ago | 2787 Views

Mat South will never be the same again

3 hrs ago | 710 Views

Zimnat brings relief to Zimbabweans living abroad and locally

3 hrs ago | 715 Views

Examining Grace Mugabe's relationship with Saviour Kasukuwere: Is it political or deeper?

4 hrs ago | 2157 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's rule to be shaken in 2020

4 hrs ago | 2853 Views

George Charamba in Twitter war with former Herald Editor

5 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Mealie Meal price to remain high during festive season

5 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Zimbabwe govt speaks on borders congestion

6 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Alph Lukau's team threaten to bash Zimbabwean Prophet

6 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Chiwenga sets stage for Mnangagwa ouster

6 hrs ago | 7020 Views

Pensioner fails to locate $33 000 pay out

6 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Mbeki advised to talk to Mthwakazi 'secessionists' next week

6 hrs ago | 905 Views

Zacc probes Reigate suburb stands scandal

6 hrs ago | 719 Views

Nkosana Moyo engages Zimbabweans talk about the State of the Nation

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

Mawarire calls for mass demonstrations

7 hrs ago | 2334 Views

Do not use state institutions for political fights

7 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Thabani Mpofu tears into Justice Luke Malaba term extension plans

8 hrs ago | 2105 Views

BREAKING: All Zimbabwe airports shut down

8 hrs ago | 8387 Views

Marry Chiwenga threatened to unleash army on journalist

9 hrs ago | 8300 Views

Chamisa speaks on joining POLAD

9 hrs ago | 4830 Views

'Unity brought development, must celebrate Unity Day' - yeah, but is the development

20 hrs ago | 786 Views

ZRP no longer visible in communities

20 hrs ago | 2158 Views

VAYA takes to the skies with the launch of VAYA Air Charter

20 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Not enough breathalysers for festive season - Zim Govt

21 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zanu-PF behind copper cables theft & maShurugwi murders

21 hrs ago | 2356 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days