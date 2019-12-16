Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'I tried to stop the coup' Walter Mzembi says

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Former Ministry of Tourism Walter Muzembi says he tried to stop the military from implementing the November 2017 coup that ended 37 years of the late President Robert Mugabe's rule.

Speaking on a social media conversation Mzembi said, "In hindsight you should applaud me for attempting to stop the coup, it was in the making, and we saw it coming and paid dearly for seeing it coming and warning the then President. Do you think that was criminal or those that wanted to wrestle power unconstitutionally were the criminals? Where are you now with the country? The MDC marched for the coup are they any happier now?"

Mzembi also said the military invented stories to justify the coup which were choreographed.

"Kupemberera n'anga inobata mai!  And do you believe all those inventions and stories that justified the coup like Chiwenga attempted arrest at the airport, the choreography that led to the coup, please think deeper."

Mzembi is one of the former Mugabe ministers who are now linked to the formation of a new party.

Professor Jonathan Moyo recently suggested that former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi is linked to a newly formed political entity called the People Party.

Responding to reports that he was over the moon about the formation of the party Moyo said, "Hahahaha. What? Me over the moon about announcing Mzembi's party which announced itself in November 2019 as @PeoplesPartyZim in these streets!"



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 ways to reduce stress

5 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Personal letter to Advocate Fadzai Mahere: Interview with Trevor Ncube

6 hrs ago | 1388 Views

6 Safety Tips That You Should Know When Riding a Motorcycle

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

Chiwenga breathes fire!

7 hrs ago | 8670 Views

Mat South will never be the same again

7 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Zimnat brings relief to Zimbabweans living abroad and locally

7 hrs ago | 1546 Views

CIO, police pay assault victim $7 000 compensation

8 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Examining Grace Mugabe's relationship with Saviour Kasukuwere: Is it political or deeper?

8 hrs ago | 2744 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's rule to be shaken in 2020

9 hrs ago | 4212 Views

George Charamba in Twitter war with former Herald Editor

9 hrs ago | 2303 Views

Mealie Meal price to remain high during festive season

10 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Zimbabwe govt speaks on borders congestion

10 hrs ago | 2194 Views

Alph Lukau's team threaten to bash Zimbabwean Prophet

10 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Chiwenga sets stage for Mnangagwa ouster

10 hrs ago | 9772 Views

Pensioner fails to locate $33 000 pay out

10 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Mbeki advised to talk to Mthwakazi 'secessionists' next week

11 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Zacc probes Reigate suburb stands scandal

11 hrs ago | 859 Views

Nkosana Moyo engages Zimbabweans talk about the State of the Nation

11 hrs ago | 857 Views

Mawarire calls for mass demonstrations

11 hrs ago | 2846 Views

Do not use state institutions for political fights

12 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Thabani Mpofu tears into Justice Luke Malaba term extension plans

12 hrs ago | 2312 Views

BREAKING: All Zimbabwe airports shut down

12 hrs ago | 12272 Views

Marry Chiwenga threatened to unleash army on journalist

13 hrs ago | 11037 Views

Chamisa speaks on joining POLAD

13 hrs ago | 5329 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days