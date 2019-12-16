Khombi accident claims 10 lives along Harare-Nyamapanda highway

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Ten people died on Friday morning when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in burst its tyre and veered off the road at the 186 km peg along the Harare Nyamapanda highway.Ten people died on the spot, one on the way to hospital while the other died on admission at Kotwa hospital.National Police Spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident."Ten people died on the spot and many people were injured, police are investigating the cause of the accident," he said.Mudzi District Development Coordinator, Mr Robert Muzezewa explained that three of the critically injured have been transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare, while others are admitted at Kotwa hospital in Mudzi.