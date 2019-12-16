Temba Mliswa speaks on re-joining ZANU PF reports

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Norton Member of Parliamnet Temba Mliswa says wearing a ZANU PF scarf does not translate to one being a ZANU PF member.Mliswa was responding to social media critics that he has joined ZANU PF after he was spotted wearing a ZANU PF scarf on Friday when President Emmerson Mnangagwa commissioning the Norton Road Over Rail.Said Mliswa, "I don't know whether wearing a ZANU PF scarf makes one a member of the party but that's an argument for another day otherwise I have always supported Mnangagwa and am not ashamed to say Viva President."Mliswa added that Norton people were not focused on politics of poltical parties but on material things."The people of Norton voted for what is on the ground, what is actually happening and not some promise in the air. Norton is taking off because we are focused on the material things and not vanities."Mliswa was expelled from ZANU PF in 2015."On Temba Mliswa, he has also been expelled from the party on an array of charges ranging from insubordination, denigrating party leaders, interfering with the running of the party's youths and women's leagues in the province, extortionist behaviour and continuing disrupting party meetings." ZANU PF Spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said when Mliswa was fired.