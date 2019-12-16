Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Mphoko teaches Zimbabweans to cook traditional food

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has featured on Dr Bae Youtube  Channel which is run by his daughter Siduduzo Mphoko Ndlovu.

In the episode which was published on Friday, the Mphokos are teaching people how to cook traditional relish idelele lama cimbi.

The former ZPRA strongman is seemingly relaxed and enjoying every bit of the process.

Announcing the episode on Facebook Siduduzo said, "Today I am very excited. I have a special guest with me; Former VP Mphoko. aka Papai and we are cooking and tasting local traditional foods of Bulawayo.  Join us as my father also shares an amazing moment that took place during the struggle involving the dish he cooks. Trust me it will blow your mind!"

Content creator Nkosikhona Dibiti said VP Mphoko was leading by example on how individuals who have retired from public office should conduct themselves.

"I really enjoyed the episode and what impressed me the most was the way VP Mphoko carried himself. You could see the perfect example of a man enjoying his retirement. He seems not troubled by all those who are disturbing his peace. I wish all our leaders could take a cue from the character of Mphoko," Dibiti said.

The channel which was launched on Saturday 26th October 2019 is dedicated to culture, style, and fashion.

During the launch she said, "My channel is about the culture, beauty, lifestyle, and fashion found right here in Bulawayo. I look forward to working with the individuals and businesses on My channel."


Watch the episode below:







Source - Byo24News

