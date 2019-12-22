PHOTOS: Polad members descend on Mnangagwa's farm

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President @edmnangagwa arriving for the celebrations pic.twitter.com/toy9QSfpnT — ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) December 22, 2019

Members of Polad dialogue have arrived at President Mnangagwa's Sherwood Farm in Kwekwe for unity day celebrations.Speaking to the media on Saturday, Deputy Chief Secretary in the President's Office George Charamba said the decision to take political dialogue to the Sherwood was made after the Polad negotiators nominated the venue.Said Charamba, "It was a request made by Polad members. The programme is very simple, a couple of hours of business and then another couple of hours touring the farm. So it is almost like a farmers' field day after the serious business of talks."It does clinch the notion of productivity which has been the President's watchword that we should work, work and work for our economy to grow."