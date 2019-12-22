Latest News Editor's Choice


'ZANU PF fears arts and culture' Jonathan Moyo says

by Mandla Ndlovu
22 Dec 2019 at 09:21hrs | Views
Professor Jonathan moyo says ZANU PF is afraid of artists because they are viewed as belonging to a sector that is full of counter revolutionaries.

Writing on Twitter Prof Moyo said, "When I was in government cabinet routinely marginalized and trivialized arts and culture, which were invariably seen by Zanu PF as hostile territory infested with counter revolutionaries. Zanu PF hates and fears culture and arts, especially film."

When questioned what he did for artistes when he was running government, Prof Moyo replied, "No I was never the government but I was in government at some points. And even though I did not hold the arts and culture portfolio, I went out of my way to try and assist the sector during my stints in government between Aug 2000 and Feb 2005; and between Oct 2013 and Nov 2017!"

Arts guru Tsitsi Dangarembga confirmed that Prof Moyo was the only person that supported artistes in government.

"It is true. The only person I know of who was or still is in government who ever supported the arts is Prof Moyo. Many benefitted from his policies, including local content quotas, galas, duty free importation of equipment."

Meanwhile, prof Moyo has announced that he will be launching an album next year with a  a single coming out in February.



Source - Byo24News

