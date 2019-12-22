8 Achievements of Mnangagwa and POLAD in 2019

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Government has unveiled the achievements of the POLAD initiative that was launched in May to create a platform for political players to have national dialogue.POLAD members on Sunday descended at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s farm inKkwekwe to celebrate unity accord and tour his farm.Read the full achievements below:The coming together of Political Actors under one banner (POLAD) and the official launch symbolized unity of purpose.The formulation of a Code of Conduct and subsequent adoption and signing of the same.Visit to Cyclone IDAI by POLAD delegates led to conscientisation of the nation about the problem and the need for urgent intervention by different stakeholders.Improved understanding by POLAD on issues affecting the country through interface with the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Minister of Industry and Commerce and the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and other Government Official.Acceptance and endorsement of POLAD by both SADC and AU, thereby giving impetus and relevance to POLAD as a vehicle for solving local problems without external interference.Increased call for the removal of sanctions through participation at the SADC Anti-sanctions march in Harare.Increased visibility of POLAD through social responsibility activities such as the monthly Clean-up day.Increased public awareness of POLAD through extensive media coverage and debates.