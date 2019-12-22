Zimbabwe Communist Party unveils new leadership

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Communist Party held its elective Congress in Bulawayo from the 20th to the 21st of December 2019 and elected new leadership who were mandated to lead the party for the next three years.The following individuals were elected during the Congress.1. General Secretary - Ngqabutho Mabhena;2. National Chairman - Philimon Nhema;3. Deputy General Secretary - Obert Masaraure;4. Treasurer General - Fabian Nkomo;5. Deputy National Chairperson - Loreen Ncube;6. Chairman of the Organisational Bureau - Trust Mazwi Mkwananzi;7. Secretary of the Organisational Bureau - Jussa Kudherezera;8. National Commissar - Ian Beddowes;9. Deputy National Commissar - Prudence Sauriri;10. Secretary International Relations - Itai Zimunya;11. Secretary of Information & Publicity - Bongani Mkwananzi;12. Secretary for Legal Affairs & Environment - Lenin Chisaira;13. Secretary for Security - James Sakala;14. Secretary for Policy & Research - Benny Moyo;15. Secretary for Development - Benny Mlalazi;16. Additional member - Abedinicco Sikhuni.