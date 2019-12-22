PHOTOS: Two people die at Fort Rixon acccident

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Two people are reported to have died near Fort Rixon after the driver crashed into a stationery truck.Posting on Facebook seasoned journalist Ezra Tshisa Sibanda said, "Two people died on the spot after the car they were travelling in rammed onto a stationary truck near Fort Rixon turn off, just 50 km from Bulawayo on the Bulawayo-Harare highway."Sibanda said according to eye witnesses, it appeared the driver who survived and looked confused admitted feeling sleepy and tired.The accident is said to have happened on Sunday morning at around 6.30 am.