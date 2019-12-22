Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's Unity Day message

by Nelson Chamisa
22 Dec 2019
Towards a shared Zimbabwean dream

The liberation icon, Joshua Nkomo, said at the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987, "… unity is not just the signing of documents, unity is
what follows."

What has followed is a country at odds with its own ideals, a country that speaks the rhetoric of unity yet its citizens are imprisoned by
deeply rooted divisions made worse by the government's inability to acknowledge the trauma and suffering of its citizens.

The injustices of the past continue to be swept under the carpet. The colonial era injustices, the liberation war era injustices, and
post-independence injustices must all be negated through a national process of truth telling, nation building, national healing and
rehabilitative restorative justice.

The Gukurahundi atrocities remain glossed over and dismissed as mere "disturbances" while the victims continue to live with the trauma of
unhealed wounds left to fester through insincerity and negligence. The very fabric of the Zimbabwean dream continues to be eroded by the
plague of greed and corruption as our people languish in poverty and hunger.

Murambatsvina left many homeless and hopeless. Violent elections and politically instigated violence have left many dead and wounded.
Government policies have eroded the peoples' savings and wealth. Pensioners and the vulnerable are without any cushion against the
brutality of the harsh economic circumstances.

This is not unity. True peace and reconciliation require us to sincerely address the divisions in our society, to give voice to those who are
marginalised and oppressed, to work together in common purpose to ensure the promises of liberation are enjoyed by every single
Zimbabwean without fear or favour. Until this day comes, we cannot claim to be united or free.

We cannot preach unity when we pursue economic policies that widen the divide between the rich and the poor. We have seen the imposition
of austerity measures that punish the poor, for the mistakes made by the selfish, ruling elite.

These economic policies do not unite us. They divide us.
 
Inequality is growing. It's one of the biggest threats to the security of our country, and to our unity as a people.

This is not the unity Joshua Nkomo signed for.

The MDC will continue to fight for a truly united Zimbabwe where the ideals of freedom, democracy, peace, and reform belong to every citizen
of our beloved nation.

True unity must be beyond just the unity of parties or its leaders. It must be a unity of all people of our beautiful Zimbabwe in vision, ideals,
values and destiny.

We must all build the Zimbabwe we deserve and want-the shared Zimbabwean dream.

United we stand.

Adv Nelson Chamisa
President
Movement For Democratic Change

Source - Nelson Chamisa

