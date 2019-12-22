Cop rapes colleague

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 34-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer is in soup after allegedly raping a colleague in the dark in the absence of her husband.Philani Ncube of ZRP Madlambuzi was arrested after raping a fellow cop last week.Sources close to the investigation allege on December 16 around 9pm the complainant arrived at her place of residence from work and retired to bed whilst her husband was at a bar.Whilst asleep Ncube got into the complanant',s dark room and started fondling the complainant's breasts and kissing while the complaint responded thinking that it was her husband.He raped her once and while on the middle of the sex intercourse the complanant' managed to observe that it was not her husband and she had been raped.She screamed for help and Ncube apologized before fleeing.When the complanant's came back from the bar the victim narrated her ordeal and she was accompanied by her husband to file a report leading to the arrest of the accused.