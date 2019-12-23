Grain Marketing Board fires four executives

News / National

by Staff Reporter

GRAIN Marketing Board (GMB), has reportedly sacked four executives over allegations contained in an audit report which is yet to be made public.Sources within the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement confirmed the development saying the four executives have been shown the exit door owing to a litany of allegations.Sources could not give the name of the audit firm as well as actual allegations levelled against the four executives.GMB operations director, Lawrence Jasi, company secretary Rodney Mzyece and two other unnamed executives are said to have been fired last week.Contacted for comment, Jasi confirmed receiving the dismissal letter but refused to share more details."I received a dismissal letter on Friday but I can not share the contents so its no comment for now," said Jasi.GMB General Manager, Rockie Mutenha, when contacted for comment on the dismissal of the four executives said no one has been dismissed at his organisation."I am not aware of such developments," he said.