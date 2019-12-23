Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ndiweni calls for interim govt

by Staff reporter
23 Dec 2019 at 15:38hrs | Views
DEPOSED Ntabazinduna chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has reiterated his suggestion that an interim transitional government (ITG) of technocrats must be put in place to abolish the bond note and implement a raft of political and economic reforms.

Ndiweni argued Zimbabwe does not need a government of national unity (GNU), adding any dialogue process among the country's political actors will only result in another unity government, which he said would be a waste of time.

There have been calls for dialogue to unlock the country's political and socio-economic logjam with former South African president Thabo Mbeko also visiting the country last week to ostensibly lay the groundwork.

Ndiweni, however, argued the same process will not solve the country's crisis such as a democracy deficiency.

"The mechanism for resuscitating our democracy is an ITG. This is not a GNU," he said in a press release.

"A GNU is not capable of resuscitating our democracy.

"We had a GNU before and here we are again in not only economic meltdown but with the total collapse of democracy engineered by an emboldened politically corrupt establishment.

"Hence let us not waste time on a GNU.

"The dialogue being championed by the current administration is also a waste of time because it is designed to ultimately lead to a GNU.

"An ITG is a highbrid government that has a fixed short term and has a specific job description. In our case, its remit is to resuscitate democracy in our country."

Ndiweni said a template for resuscitating democracy has already been tabled, citing recommendations from election observers' missions to the country's 2018 harmonised elections from European Union and Commonwealth, among others.

Adopting South Africa's rand currency and abolishing the Zimbabwe dollar, formerly the bond note will also be key for the ITG, he added.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and President Emmerson Mnangagwa have said the Zimbabwe dollar is going nowhere.

"The ITG will immediately at the beginning of its term of office, begin negotiations with the Republic of South Africa and Sadc as a whole to formulary adopt the Rand as our currency for the short to medium term.

"The rand is the right currency for us during this period," Ndiweni said.

"It is advantageous to those in the diaspora e.g. UK, EC, USA and other countries that have a stronger currency than the rand.

"In terms of currency exchange rates those in the diaspora will gain and achieve a lot more here in the country with respect to development, with their hard earned funds."



Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teen girl up for murder

9 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Beitbridge East MP holds Christmas party with underprivileged in his constituency

10 hrs ago | 430 Views

MDC donates food humpers to Chief Ndiweni's area

10 hrs ago | 1997 Views

'You have failed us' - Zimbabweans reject Mnangagwa Christmas message

10 hrs ago | 1870 Views

'POLAD is not a credible process' but so too is NTA - meanwhile being dragged beyond point of no return

11 hrs ago | 603 Views

This is unfair to diasporans!

13 hrs ago | 2847 Views

Parents die as children party in the UK

13 hrs ago | 4163 Views

ZAPU wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

13 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa Christmas Message

15 hrs ago | 2091 Views

United States withdraws its ambassador to Zambia

21 hrs ago | 4183 Views

Black market driving Zimbabwe business

21 hrs ago | 2677 Views

'Mbeki did not impose talks outside POLAD'

21 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Business as usual on public holiday

21 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mnangagwa fired corrupt Zacc

21 hrs ago | 7642 Views

'Chamisa will never join Polad charade,'

21 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Sadc boss torches Zimbabwe storm

21 hrs ago | 3646 Views

Zanu-PF under siege

21 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Police to deploy more officers for Xmas

21 hrs ago | 157 Views

Lawyer in court for disorderly conduct

21 hrs ago | 487 Views

Police to mount 24-hour traffic blitz during holidays

21 hrs ago | 257 Views

Bosso's Prince leaves for China

21 hrs ago | 649 Views

Rusape puts down stray dogs

21 hrs ago | 242 Views

Conman dupes homeseeker of US$13 000

21 hrs ago | 327 Views

Civil servant up for illegal possession of elephant tusks

21 hrs ago | 330 Views

Senator speaks on malayitsha's murder

22 hrs ago | 930 Views

'Cop bosses deal in drugs'

22 hrs ago | 741 Views

Commission urges more competition to rein in price madness

22 hrs ago | 243 Views

British club to visit Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa makes surprise visit to Kwekwe market

22 hrs ago | 582 Views

More trouble for Herentals

22 hrs ago | 368 Views

500 000 pass through Beitbridge border

22 hrs ago | 215 Views

Granny dies in fire

22 hrs ago | 302 Views

De Jongh moves to FC Platinum

22 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zimbabweans not depositing cash back into banking system'

22 hrs ago | 400 Views

Victoria Falls best investment destination

22 hrs ago | 246 Views

Old Mutual, Peter Moyo feud threatens growth

22 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Zimbabwe to resume livestock imports

22 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe lures China direct flights

22 hrs ago | 230 Views

Fuel supplies improve only in Harare: Survey

22 hrs ago | 289 Views

Hive of activity at border posts

22 hrs ago | 184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days