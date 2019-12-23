Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZRP warns corrupt cops

by Staff reporter
23 Dec 2019 at 15:41hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned police officers against demanding bribes from the public, insisting that those found on the wrong side of the law would be prosecuted.

In his Christmas message delivered on Friday, the Officer Commanding Harare Province, Commissioner Bernard Dumbura said policing without co-operation from the public was meaningless and so they have to get their support.

"Let me reiterate that police does not condone any form of corruption. Help us, therefore, to weed out all forms of corruption. Report any corrupt officers that you come across. Also remember that it is said, it takes two to tango.

"Therefore, resist the temptation of giving police officers bribes because bribery is a crime that spares neither the giver nor the receiver. Remember, our services are transparent, above board and free of charge. Anything less or more to that should deservingly be questioned and/or disregarded," he said.

Comm Dumbura said police would be out in full force to protect the public and property during this festive season.

"Illegal beer outlet operators, pick pocketers, thugs and mushikashika teams, be warned. Police will arrest you and execute their duty without fear or favour.

"Public safety and security is the heart of our policing. Our mission is to ensure that you enjoy your holiday peacefully without the fear of crime," Comm Dumbura said.

"You must be reminded or informed that criminal activities tend to increase now compared to other periods due to the hive of activities characterising festive periods. The joyful but somewhat relaxed and carefree mood of the moment is the breeding ground for crime. Let your celebratory mood be compounded with a measure of alertness, self-control and security-consciousness."

Comm Dumbura said most troublesome in this period were unlawful entry and theft cases which are known as housebreaking and thefts since people normally leave their houses unattended. He urged people to put up security measures to curb such criminal activities.

"We urge you to be wary of robbery cases. Robbers may take advantage of the current situations to pounce on unsuspecting travellers and the general public. Do not move around with large sums of money. Hiking transport at undesignated pick up points also puts you in danger of being attacked by robbers.

"Be alert and vigilant. Memorise police telephone numbers and hotlines and contact police as soon as you come across any suspicious criminal activities," he said. He said road carnage was also another cause of concern during this period.

"There will be police roadblocks and increased traffic enforcements to arrest violators of regulations and impound all unroadworthy vehicles. There are no kind of words for those who choose to be on the wrong side of the law," Comm Dumbura said.

He urged the public to form neighbourhood watch scheme in their communities and start patrols.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teen girl up for murder

8 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Beitbridge East MP holds Christmas party with underprivileged in his constituency

9 hrs ago | 404 Views

MDC donates food humpers to Chief Ndiweni's area

9 hrs ago | 1881 Views

'You have failed us' - Zimbabweans reject Mnangagwa Christmas message

9 hrs ago | 1749 Views

'POLAD is not a credible process' but so too is NTA - meanwhile being dragged beyond point of no return

10 hrs ago | 561 Views

This is unfair to diasporans!

12 hrs ago | 2731 Views

Parents die as children party in the UK

12 hrs ago | 4013 Views

ZAPU wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

12 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa Christmas Message

15 hrs ago | 2055 Views

United States withdraws its ambassador to Zambia

20 hrs ago | 4155 Views

Black market driving Zimbabwe business

20 hrs ago | 2665 Views

'Mbeki did not impose talks outside POLAD'

21 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Business as usual on public holiday

21 hrs ago | 788 Views

Mnangagwa fired corrupt Zacc

21 hrs ago | 7541 Views

'Chamisa will never join Polad charade,'

21 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Sadc boss torches Zimbabwe storm

21 hrs ago | 3620 Views

Zanu-PF under siege

21 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Police to deploy more officers for Xmas

21 hrs ago | 156 Views

Lawyer in court for disorderly conduct

21 hrs ago | 485 Views

Police to mount 24-hour traffic blitz during holidays

21 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bosso's Prince leaves for China

21 hrs ago | 645 Views

Rusape puts down stray dogs

21 hrs ago | 238 Views

Conman dupes homeseeker of US$13 000

21 hrs ago | 325 Views

Civil servant up for illegal possession of elephant tusks

21 hrs ago | 328 Views

Senator speaks on malayitsha's murder

21 hrs ago | 922 Views

'Cop bosses deal in drugs'

21 hrs ago | 738 Views

Commission urges more competition to rein in price madness

21 hrs ago | 236 Views

British club to visit Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa makes surprise visit to Kwekwe market

21 hrs ago | 578 Views

More trouble for Herentals

21 hrs ago | 365 Views

500 000 pass through Beitbridge border

21 hrs ago | 211 Views

Granny dies in fire

21 hrs ago | 297 Views

De Jongh moves to FC Platinum

21 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zimbabweans not depositing cash back into banking system'

21 hrs ago | 397 Views

Victoria Falls best investment destination

21 hrs ago | 244 Views

Old Mutual, Peter Moyo feud threatens growth

21 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Zimbabwe to resume livestock imports

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe lures China direct flights

21 hrs ago | 230 Views

Fuel supplies improve only in Harare: Survey

21 hrs ago | 280 Views

Hive of activity at border posts

21 hrs ago | 180 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days