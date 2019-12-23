De Jongh bids farewell to Highlanders

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Pieter De Jongh has bid farewell to Bosso."Big thanks to the Bosso family for the cooperation and the great success we had together. I go from 1 January 2020 for a new challenge. Thanks for the great time," twitted the Dutchman.He superintended Bosso for 16 official games, winning eight times, drawing six and losing once.Out of the 16 matches, 12 were league games that saw Bosso getting five wins, six draws and a loss, while the other four games were in the Chibuku Super Cup, which Bosso won to lift the trophy without conceding a goal. However, Bosso continued to struggle winning games away from Barbourfields Stadium.Two weeks ago, De Jongh told Chronicle Sport that he had not signed any contract with Highlanders and would only consider such an offer once he meets his family back home.Club executives, however, had told the publication that they had agreed terms with the coach, who initially had come with a tag of US$12 000 per month, which the club told his handlers it can't afford and the figure was reduced to US$3 000.Highlanders have declared 2020 the year that they will reclaim the Premier Soccer League title which they last won in 2006 under Methembe Ndlovu, who was head coach.