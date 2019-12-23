Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe runs out of mealie meal

by Staff reporter
23 Dec 2019 at 15:46hrs | Views
ZIMBABWE's current mealie meal shortages have been blamed on the Industry and Commerce ministry which failed to register over 60 millers for maize subsidy, with millers withholding their stocks to avoid losses.

Government scrapped maize subsidies at the start of the month, but reintroduced them after a public outcry over high prices.

Government, however, introduced a new condition that millers should be registered with the Industry ministry to qualify for the subsidy programme, in a statement released on December 13 by the Finance ministry.

But some millers have complained that the registration process was very slow and about 60 millers have not been registered for the
subsidy programme.

The millers are now withholding their stocks for fear that they may not be registered at all.

"The 60 millers are holding on to their maize stocks and cannot risk producing roller meal without being registered," a miller who requested anonymity said.

"The few who have been registered are struggling to supply the market and this has caused serious shortages of the product on the market. Only highly priced refined mealie-meal being sold at around $115 per 10kg is found in the shops."

The gazetted price of the roller meal is $50, which is seen as affordable for the public.

NewsDay observed yesterday that many retail shops did not have roller meal.

The registered millers include National Foods Limited (NFL) and Blue Ribbon Foods, which were allocated

28 000 tonnes and 10 000 respectively, out of the 40 000 which government has availed to millers.

Millers who spoke to NewsDay said they were being sent from one office to another without getting any assistance.

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) spokesperson Garikai Chaunza confirmed receiving reports of delayed registration process from millers.

"We are receiving calls from our members asking if the association could assist them and it is our hope that the authorities would speed up the process, so that millers who are holding on to their maize grain start milling and supply the market given that we are in the festive season, where mealie-meal is one of the products on demand," he said.

"We have the capacity to supply the nation throughout the festive season and what we are waiting for is that government registers us.

"Millers are now required to register with the Industry ministry and after that, approach the Finance ministry, which will give them the subsidy money before they go to GMB for maize collection. The process is cumbersome and millers are complaining that there is no transparency in the process."

GMAZ used to facilitate the process for its members.

Last week, GMAZ Southern region members raised concern over what they described as a show of "unfair and anti-competitive behaviour," shown by NFL, which allegedly met government privately and secured over half of the total subsidised monthly maize allocation of 40 000 metric tonnes outside the association.

However, according to the December 13 statement by the Finance ministry, not only GMAZ members qualified for the subsidy programme.

Industry minister Sekai Nzenza yesterday said the matter would be addressed.

"I am surprised that the process is taking long as the team is working hard to register millers. However, we need to resolve this matter quickly and there should be no shortages at all. Please do send the questions to my PA, Victoria Sigauke, and we will investigate," she said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teen girl up for murder

8 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Beitbridge East MP holds Christmas party with underprivileged in his constituency

9 hrs ago | 404 Views

MDC donates food humpers to Chief Ndiweni's area

9 hrs ago | 1881 Views

'You have failed us' - Zimbabweans reject Mnangagwa Christmas message

9 hrs ago | 1749 Views

'POLAD is not a credible process' but so too is NTA - meanwhile being dragged beyond point of no return

10 hrs ago | 561 Views

This is unfair to diasporans!

12 hrs ago | 2731 Views

Parents die as children party in the UK

12 hrs ago | 4013 Views

ZAPU wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

12 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa Christmas Message

15 hrs ago | 2055 Views

United States withdraws its ambassador to Zambia

20 hrs ago | 4155 Views

Black market driving Zimbabwe business

20 hrs ago | 2665 Views

'Mbeki did not impose talks outside POLAD'

21 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Business as usual on public holiday

21 hrs ago | 788 Views

Mnangagwa fired corrupt Zacc

21 hrs ago | 7541 Views

'Chamisa will never join Polad charade,'

21 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Sadc boss torches Zimbabwe storm

21 hrs ago | 3620 Views

Zanu-PF under siege

21 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Police to deploy more officers for Xmas

21 hrs ago | 156 Views

Lawyer in court for disorderly conduct

21 hrs ago | 485 Views

Police to mount 24-hour traffic blitz during holidays

21 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bosso's Prince leaves for China

21 hrs ago | 645 Views

Rusape puts down stray dogs

21 hrs ago | 238 Views

Conman dupes homeseeker of US$13 000

21 hrs ago | 325 Views

Civil servant up for illegal possession of elephant tusks

21 hrs ago | 328 Views

Senator speaks on malayitsha's murder

21 hrs ago | 922 Views

'Cop bosses deal in drugs'

21 hrs ago | 738 Views

Commission urges more competition to rein in price madness

21 hrs ago | 236 Views

British club to visit Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa makes surprise visit to Kwekwe market

21 hrs ago | 578 Views

More trouble for Herentals

21 hrs ago | 365 Views

500 000 pass through Beitbridge border

21 hrs ago | 211 Views

Granny dies in fire

21 hrs ago | 297 Views

De Jongh moves to FC Platinum

21 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zimbabweans not depositing cash back into banking system'

21 hrs ago | 397 Views

Victoria Falls best investment destination

21 hrs ago | 244 Views

Old Mutual, Peter Moyo feud threatens growth

21 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Zimbabwe to resume livestock imports

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe lures China direct flights

21 hrs ago | 230 Views

Fuel supplies improve only in Harare: Survey

21 hrs ago | 280 Views

Hive of activity at border posts

21 hrs ago | 180 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days