Businessman robbed at gunpoint

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 41-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi businessman was allegedly dispossessed of cash and valuables by five armed robbers at his house last week Thursday.Shepherd Mapungwana, of Lee and Lee in Mvurwi, lost US$5 500, $23 000, ZAR3 700, a camera, pistol, a television set, a Toyota Quantum microbus and two mobile phones during the robbery.According to police sources, the matter was reported at Mvurwi Police Station under CR number 87/12/19.Five armed robbers allegedly scaled the wall and disarmed Mapungwana's two security guards, Eliot Machisau (57) and Samuel Isaac (23), and taped their hands and mouths.The complainant was awakened by the robbers when they were breaking his kitchen door.Mapungwana went to investigate what was happening, but was caught out.He was ordered to surrender and the robbers force-marched him into his bedroom demanding cash.After robbing him they taped his hands and mouth.They deflated tyres of the businessman's two vehicles before leaving the scene in the Toyota Quantum, registration number AFG 1941.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe could not be reached for comment.