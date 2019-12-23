Uncle in court for raping niece (13)

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN from Makwati Village in Umguza has appeared in court facing charges of raping his 13-year-old niece several times.The man (36) was not asked to plead when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu on Thursday.The magistrate remanded him in custody to January 17.The court heard that in 2014, the man, who lives with the niece, had a tendency of arriving home drunk during the night and would go to the girl's sleeping quarters in a room she shared with her brother.Prosecutor Denmark Chihombe told the court that the man would then rape the girl while she was sleeping on several occasions.Sometime in October this year, the girl's aunt discovered white fluids on the girl's panties and the girl revealed that her uncle had sexually abused her several times.A report was made to the police, leading to the uncle's arrest.The girl was taken for medical examination at Nyathi Hospital and it was confirmed that she had been sexually abused.