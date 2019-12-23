Mliswa tells Mnangagwa that he will not rejoin Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa (Independent) last week told President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he would not rejoin Zanu-PF because it was "infested with corrupt" members.Mnangagwa had told the gathering at the commissioning of the Norton Road Over the Rail on Friday last week that Mliswa was rejoining the ruling party.While handing over gifts from Norton companies and residents to Mnangagwa, Mliswa said those who wish to rejoin the party should not be forced to write letters."His Excellency President Mnangagwa said I should come back to Zanu-PF, but how can I come back to a party whose leadership is so corrupt . . . The issue of land barons is the latest as exposed by the recent report. Besides our coming back shouldn't be conditional just as the President's come back was not conditional. I thought President Mnangagwa was going to recall all members fired by the G40 who include Amai Joyce Mujuru, Didymus Mutasa, Rugare Gumbo, Jabulani Sibanda since he was also fired by the same people and came back. Mr President why do you want us to write letters when you did not?" said MliswaHe said Zanu-PF will continue losing elections in Norton because of corruption by land barons."Mr President Norton residents voted Zanu-PF out because of land barons who you are protecting. It's a system that was started by former (Local Government) minister Ignatius Chombo and people like Justice Mayor Wadyajena, Killer Zivhu (Chivi South MP) and Cuthbert Mupamhi have been fingered by the report," Mliswa said.Mupamhi, however, said Mliswa is the one who is corrupt because he wants to politicise the land issue by roping in the President."If there is one person who is corrupt in this whole issue, it is Temba Mliswa. He has been fighting me since he was Zanu-PF provincial chairperson; he wants my private land… I was arrested by Zacc and cleared" he said.The Commission of Inquiry into the Sale of State Land in and around urban exposed vote-buying by the ruling Zanu-PF party with politicians illegally parcelling out State land in urban and peri-urban areas to lure voters.