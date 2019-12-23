Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police shoot at fleeing kombi, injure 3

by Staff reporter
23 Dec 2019 at 15:49hrs | Views
THREE people were injured after police yesterday fired at a commuter omnibus while attempting to stop the driver who was fleeing from a roadblock in Mabvuku, Harare.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and the arrest of the driver, David Kambudzi (26).

Nyathi said Kambudzi, who has no licence, had earlier attempted to run over an armed police officer while fleeing from a check point.

He said the injured were admitted at Parirenyatwa and were not in danger.

"Firstly, we want to apologise and express regret over a shooting incident that happened in Msasa this afternoon involving a kombi. The kombi got to Mabvuku turnoff and the driver was stopped by the police, but drove off. Our armed officer at the 'long stop' tried to stop the kombi and stood in the centre of the road. This kombi driver drove towards the police officer who had to jump off," Nyathi said.

He said a well-wisher assisted the police to chase after the kombi.

"The police officer fired two warning shots, but the driver kept on driving. He fired towards the kombi to try and deflate the vehicle until some passengers started complaining of injuries. He had to stop and police arrested him," Nyathi said.

Police identified the injured as Shupikai Kachanga (27), Dylan Chichana (24) and Violet Wairesi (32).

Nyathi said besides not having a licence, the kombi was also off route.

"The vehicle had no insurance, no passenger insurance, no certificate of fitness and above all, the driver failed to obey lawful police instructions. He is being charged with attempted murder and reckless driving," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teen girl up for murder

9 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Beitbridge East MP holds Christmas party with underprivileged in his constituency

10 hrs ago | 430 Views

MDC donates food humpers to Chief Ndiweni's area

10 hrs ago | 2004 Views

'You have failed us' - Zimbabweans reject Mnangagwa Christmas message

10 hrs ago | 1878 Views

'POLAD is not a credible process' but so too is NTA - meanwhile being dragged beyond point of no return

11 hrs ago | 605 Views

This is unfair to diasporans!

13 hrs ago | 2853 Views

Parents die as children party in the UK

13 hrs ago | 4168 Views

ZAPU wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

13 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa Christmas Message

15 hrs ago | 2094 Views

United States withdraws its ambassador to Zambia

21 hrs ago | 4183 Views

Black market driving Zimbabwe business

21 hrs ago | 2677 Views

'Mbeki did not impose talks outside POLAD'

21 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Business as usual on public holiday

21 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mnangagwa fired corrupt Zacc

21 hrs ago | 7648 Views

'Chamisa will never join Polad charade,'

21 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Sadc boss torches Zimbabwe storm

21 hrs ago | 3648 Views

Zanu-PF under siege

21 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Police to deploy more officers for Xmas

21 hrs ago | 158 Views

Lawyer in court for disorderly conduct

21 hrs ago | 488 Views

Police to mount 24-hour traffic blitz during holidays

21 hrs ago | 257 Views

Bosso's Prince leaves for China

22 hrs ago | 650 Views

Rusape puts down stray dogs

22 hrs ago | 243 Views

Conman dupes homeseeker of US$13 000

22 hrs ago | 328 Views

Civil servant up for illegal possession of elephant tusks

22 hrs ago | 330 Views

Senator speaks on malayitsha's murder

22 hrs ago | 931 Views

'Cop bosses deal in drugs'

22 hrs ago | 741 Views

Commission urges more competition to rein in price madness

22 hrs ago | 243 Views

British club to visit Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa makes surprise visit to Kwekwe market

22 hrs ago | 582 Views

More trouble for Herentals

22 hrs ago | 368 Views

500 000 pass through Beitbridge border

22 hrs ago | 215 Views

Granny dies in fire

22 hrs ago | 302 Views

De Jongh moves to FC Platinum

22 hrs ago | 496 Views

Zimbabweans not depositing cash back into banking system'

22 hrs ago | 400 Views

Victoria Falls best investment destination

22 hrs ago | 246 Views

Old Mutual, Peter Moyo feud threatens growth

22 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Zimbabwe to resume livestock imports

22 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe lures China direct flights

22 hrs ago | 230 Views

Fuel supplies improve only in Harare: Survey

22 hrs ago | 289 Views

Hive of activity at border posts

22 hrs ago | 184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days