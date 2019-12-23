Police shoot at fleeing kombi, injure 3

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE people were injured after police yesterday fired at a commuter omnibus while attempting to stop the driver who was fleeing from a roadblock in Mabvuku, Harare.Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and the arrest of the driver, David Kambudzi (26).Nyathi said Kambudzi, who has no licence, had earlier attempted to run over an armed police officer while fleeing from a check point.He said the injured were admitted at Parirenyatwa and were not in danger."Firstly, we want to apologise and express regret over a shooting incident that happened in Msasa this afternoon involving a kombi. The kombi got to Mabvuku turnoff and the driver was stopped by the police, but drove off. Our armed officer at the 'long stop' tried to stop the kombi and stood in the centre of the road. This kombi driver drove towards the police officer who had to jump off," Nyathi said.He said a well-wisher assisted the police to chase after the kombi."The police officer fired two warning shots, but the driver kept on driving. He fired towards the kombi to try and deflate the vehicle until some passengers started complaining of injuries. He had to stop and police arrested him," Nyathi said.Police identified the injured as Shupikai Kachanga (27), Dylan Chichana (24) and Violet Wairesi (32).Nyathi said besides not having a licence, the kombi was also off route."The vehicle had no insurance, no passenger insurance, no certificate of fitness and above all, the driver failed to obey lawful police instructions. He is being charged with attempted murder and reckless driving," he said.