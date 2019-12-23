Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa in political wilderness,, says Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
23 Dec 2019 at 15:50hrs | Views
OPPOSITION MDC leader Nelson Chamisa is currently in political wilderness and his views on the country's state of affairs cannot supersede those of Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) members, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking at the Unity Day commemorations held at his Sherwood Farm in Kwekwe yesterday, Mnangagwa also shut the door on former South African leader Thabo Mbeki, who has been trying to mediate on the Zimbabwean political gridlock by bringing him into bilateral talks with Chamisa.

"We cannot allow isolated voices, which have no platforms, speaking more than us (Polad) who are a collective. Collective voices should be heard more than isolated voices in the jungle," he said.

"I am happy that we all accept that peace is critical … harmony is equally important. If we all preach peace, unity and harmony in the country, then we expose those who have brought suffering (in the country). If it is my party which has brought suffering or violence, it must be condemned and also any other party, whether in Polad or in the wilderness."
Mnangagwa urged Polad members to be "more vocal" in order to draw international attention on the existence of the platform to show that talks between the government and opposition parties were ongoing.

"I see that with the spirit of Polad, we can sustain this conversation, this dialogue. But we need to be more vocal, to be heard, to pronounce ourselves on all issues, to show that we are alive, vibrant. We need to show that we are working on all issues that affect this country," he said.

Turning on Mbeki's overtures, the Zanu-PF leader said he would not be persuaded to meet face-to-face with the youthful opposition leader on an exclusive platform.

"Recently, former President Mbeki came to meet me and he also met some of the political party leaders here. I am happy that he expressed his desire to see Zimbabweans working together. I assured him that as Zanu-PF and as President of the Republic, we have created a platform which we call Polad, where any single political party can express itself on issues affecting Zimbabwe and the majority of political parties are part of that platform," he said.

"I said I do not see it as possible to have two platforms which discuss one issue. The Zimbabwe political issue is one and if we need to discuss it, we must come to one platform where we discuss it and that platform which we have agreed (to set up) is Polad. I am not moving from that."

Opposition party leaders who attended the gathering and toured Mnangagwa's farm for more than one hour include Thokozani Khupe (MDC-T) Lovemore Madhuku (NCA), Lucia Matibenga (People's Rainbow Coalition) and Trust Chikohora (Code).

National Peace and Reconciliation Commission chairperson Justice Selo Nare, who is also the convener of Polad, chaired the proceedings.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teen girl up for murder

8 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Beitbridge East MP holds Christmas party with underprivileged in his constituency

9 hrs ago | 404 Views

MDC donates food humpers to Chief Ndiweni's area

9 hrs ago | 1881 Views

'You have failed us' - Zimbabweans reject Mnangagwa Christmas message

9 hrs ago | 1749 Views

'POLAD is not a credible process' but so too is NTA - meanwhile being dragged beyond point of no return

10 hrs ago | 561 Views

This is unfair to diasporans!

12 hrs ago | 2731 Views

Parents die as children party in the UK

12 hrs ago | 4013 Views

ZAPU wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

12 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa Christmas Message

15 hrs ago | 2055 Views

United States withdraws its ambassador to Zambia

20 hrs ago | 4155 Views

Black market driving Zimbabwe business

20 hrs ago | 2665 Views

'Mbeki did not impose talks outside POLAD'

21 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Business as usual on public holiday

21 hrs ago | 788 Views

Mnangagwa fired corrupt Zacc

21 hrs ago | 7541 Views

'Chamisa will never join Polad charade,'

21 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Sadc boss torches Zimbabwe storm

21 hrs ago | 3620 Views

Zanu-PF under siege

21 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Police to deploy more officers for Xmas

21 hrs ago | 156 Views

Lawyer in court for disorderly conduct

21 hrs ago | 485 Views

Police to mount 24-hour traffic blitz during holidays

21 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bosso's Prince leaves for China

21 hrs ago | 645 Views

Rusape puts down stray dogs

21 hrs ago | 238 Views

Conman dupes homeseeker of US$13 000

21 hrs ago | 325 Views

Civil servant up for illegal possession of elephant tusks

21 hrs ago | 328 Views

Senator speaks on malayitsha's murder

21 hrs ago | 922 Views

'Cop bosses deal in drugs'

21 hrs ago | 738 Views

Commission urges more competition to rein in price madness

21 hrs ago | 236 Views

British club to visit Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa makes surprise visit to Kwekwe market

21 hrs ago | 578 Views

More trouble for Herentals

21 hrs ago | 365 Views

500 000 pass through Beitbridge border

21 hrs ago | 211 Views

Granny dies in fire

21 hrs ago | 297 Views

De Jongh moves to FC Platinum

21 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zimbabweans not depositing cash back into banking system'

21 hrs ago | 397 Views

Victoria Falls best investment destination

21 hrs ago | 244 Views

Old Mutual, Peter Moyo feud threatens growth

21 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Zimbabwe to resume livestock imports

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe lures China direct flights

21 hrs ago | 230 Views

Fuel supplies improve only in Harare: Survey

21 hrs ago | 280 Views

Hive of activity at border posts

21 hrs ago | 180 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days