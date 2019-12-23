High costs hit police station project

News / National

by Staff reporter

A PROJECT to build a police station in Woodlands, Vungu, spearheaded by Chiwundura MP Livingstone Chimina (MDC Alliance) together with community leaders, has stalled due to inflation that has deflated the budget.The project, which began early this year, was meant to reduce criminal activities in the area such as the menace caused by machete gangs as well as night robberies that are on the rise.Criminals have been taking advantage of the long distance between the area and the nearest police station, Gweru Central in the city .When Southern Eye visited the site of the new police station, it was discovered that the project, which is near completion, has stopped.The building consists of a charge office and holding cells.In an interview yesterday, Chimina said the budget that he had set for the completion of the project had been eroded by the galloping inflation."I had set aside money from the last disbursement of the Constituency Development Fund, whereby we got $50 000 to cater for all projects in the wards. The money I had set aside for the completion of the police station has, unfortunately, been rendered useless by the inflation and rise in prices of things. We are, therefore, appealing to well-wishers to come in and help see through this noble project," he said."As a community, we had taken a decision to construct the police station and then hand it over to the Zimbabwe Republic Police. At this stage, ZRP does not have a role and so we cannot bother them. We just need to complete the construction and then they take over operations."Vungu Rural District Council ward 16 councillor Parirenyatwa Nyika, under whose area the project is situated, said they needed funds for interior and exterior doors, installation of electricity, painting of the building and erecting a precast wall."The project was going to help us this festive season, during which criminal activities will be on the rise in the area. We need heavy presence of police in our area, but unfortunately, we are now stuck. Money has dried up and we are appealing for help," he said.