3 SDA congregants die in road accident

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

THREE Seventh day Adventist church congregants died in a road accident last week at 111 kilometre peg along Mukumbura – Harare highway when a Toyota wish they were travelling in veered off the road and over turned twice.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm a road fatal accident that claimed three lives of Seventh Day Adventist church members the deceased are Walter Mhasvi from Mount Darwin, Lizzie Masimba and Alice Mutamba," Mundembe said.Allegations are that the Toyota wish was being driven by Mary Masunda when she tried to avoid a head on collision and she lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and overturned several times killing one passenger on spot.Two people died upon admission at Shashi hospital while four others were injured and admitted at the same hospital.The police warned motorists to be vigilant especially this festive season and to always check their vehicles if they are road worthy.In another incident a 15 year old Muzarabani minor drowned while trying to cross a flooded Hoya river on Tuesday.Devile Mudoti (15) of Mudoti village, chief Kasekete in Muzarabani was swept away while trying to cross a flooded Hoya river and he drowned.The body was retrieved by the police the following day and police have warned villagers to avoid crossing flooded river as they risk losing their lives.