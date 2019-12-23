Zimbabwe army defends $340k suit

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Defence and War Veterans ministry and commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Edzai Chimonyo have filed court papers challenging a $340 000 suit filed by a Harare man who claimed he was assaulted by soldiers during the January fuel hike protests.Slyden Zvinowanda is seeking compensation from the army after claiming he was attacked by soldiers in Mufakose, Harare.However, the Defence ministry and Chimonyo have filed an appearance to defend before making a request for further information.In order to fully respond to the claim, the ministry demanded Zvinowanda's address, his full name and a copy of his national identity card.The ministry also demanded to know if Zvinowanda received any medical treatment, the name of the hospital that attended to him, if he reported the alleged assault to the police, if there are any witnesses and a justification of the amount being demanded.Zvinowanda is demanding $200 000 for shock, pain and suffering as well as $140 000 for contumelia.