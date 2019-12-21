Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC donates food humpers to Chief Ndiweni's area

by Stephen Jakes
10 hrs ago | Views
The MDC province of North America today  donated food hampers worth $700 to the old and disadvantaged in Chief Ndiweni's area in Ntabazinduna.

The ceremony took  place in Ntabazinduna.

MDC officials led by its president Nelson  Chamisa's spokesperson Nkululeko Sibamda, member of parliament Tshepiso Ndlovu, local member of parliament and the local senator also grace the occasion.

The Youth Secretary General  Ostallo Siziba was also there.

The MDC North America Province will also give away Christmas hampers to the old people’s home in Bulawayo tommorow.

Source - Stephen Jakes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teen girl up for murder

9 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Beitbridge East MP holds Christmas party with underprivileged in his constituency

10 hrs ago | 430 Views

'You have failed us' - Zimbabweans reject Mnangagwa Christmas message

10 hrs ago | 1880 Views

'POLAD is not a credible process' but so too is NTA - meanwhile being dragged beyond point of no return

11 hrs ago | 606 Views

This is unfair to diasporans!

13 hrs ago | 2856 Views

Parents die as children party in the UK

13 hrs ago | 4169 Views

ZAPU wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

13 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa Christmas Message

15 hrs ago | 2095 Views

United States withdraws its ambassador to Zambia

21 hrs ago | 4184 Views

Black market driving Zimbabwe business

21 hrs ago | 2677 Views

'Mbeki did not impose talks outside POLAD'

21 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Business as usual on public holiday

21 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mnangagwa fired corrupt Zacc

21 hrs ago | 7649 Views

'Chamisa will never join Polad charade,'

21 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Sadc boss torches Zimbabwe storm

21 hrs ago | 3649 Views

Zanu-PF under siege

21 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Police to deploy more officers for Xmas

21 hrs ago | 158 Views

Lawyer in court for disorderly conduct

22 hrs ago | 488 Views

Police to mount 24-hour traffic blitz during holidays

22 hrs ago | 257 Views

Bosso's Prince leaves for China

22 hrs ago | 650 Views

Rusape puts down stray dogs

22 hrs ago | 243 Views

Conman dupes homeseeker of US$13 000

22 hrs ago | 328 Views

Civil servant up for illegal possession of elephant tusks

22 hrs ago | 330 Views

Senator speaks on malayitsha's murder

22 hrs ago | 931 Views

'Cop bosses deal in drugs'

22 hrs ago | 741 Views

Commission urges more competition to rein in price madness

22 hrs ago | 243 Views

British club to visit Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa makes surprise visit to Kwekwe market

22 hrs ago | 582 Views

More trouble for Herentals

22 hrs ago | 368 Views

500 000 pass through Beitbridge border

22 hrs ago | 215 Views

Granny dies in fire

22 hrs ago | 302 Views

De Jongh moves to FC Platinum

22 hrs ago | 496 Views

Zimbabweans not depositing cash back into banking system'

22 hrs ago | 400 Views

Victoria Falls best investment destination

22 hrs ago | 246 Views

Old Mutual, Peter Moyo feud threatens growth

22 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Zimbabwe to resume livestock imports

22 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe lures China direct flights

22 hrs ago | 230 Views

Fuel supplies improve only in Harare: Survey

22 hrs ago | 289 Views

Hive of activity at border posts

22 hrs ago | 184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days