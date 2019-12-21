MDC donates food humpers to Chief Ndiweni's area

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The MDC province of North America today donated food hampers worth $700 to the old and disadvantaged in Chief Ndiweni's area in Ntabazinduna.The ceremony took place in Ntabazinduna.MDC officials led by its president Nelson Chamisa's spokesperson Nkululeko Sibamda, member of parliament Tshepiso Ndlovu, local member of parliament and the local senator also grace the occasion.The Youth Secretary General Ostallo Siziba was also there.The MDC North America Province will also give away Christmas hampers to the old people’s home in Bulawayo tommorow.