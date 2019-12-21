Beitbridge East MP holds Christmas party with underprivileged in his constituency

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zanu PF legislator for Beitbridge East Albert Nguluvhe has conducted a christmas party for underprivileged families in his constituency.Announcing the party through his constituency update platform on face book, Nguluvhe said "we had a memorable Christmas party with the elderly, people living with disabilities and people living in especially difficulty circumstances at Dulivhadzimu stadium."The festive season is that time of the year we should gather with loved ones in the society and share the little we have as we celebrate life."We had great interactions with members of the community along with fellow leaders Senator Tambudzani Mohadi and Honorable Lisa Singo. As we wind up the year it is important that we spare a thought for this group of people in our society," he said.