Teen girl up for murder

by Staff Reporter

AN 18-year-old girl and her accomplice were hauled to court for allegedly fatally assaulting a neighbour accusing her of witchcraft.Vennah Tagura of Nyamadzawo and Raster Taguta ( 27) appeared before a Mutare magistrate for allegedly murdering Vennah Matara of the same village.He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court after being remanded in custody to the 6th of January next year.Allegations are that on the 20th of this month the pair went to the now deceased's homestead where they took turns to assault her using a wooden log, a plough landslide, an aluminium pot and a cast iron pot lid.The court heard that the two who were later arrested after police investigations attacked Matara accusing her of bewitching them. The now-deceased sustained deep cuts on the head leading to her death.