Zim police urge citizens to be responsible on the roads

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe Republic Police has urged Zimbabweans to be responsible on the roads and ensure that road safety is of utmost importance to every motorist.The Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga said this on his address to the nation ahead of the Christmas and New year holidays."I urge motorists not to drink and drive and avoid speeding, especially considering the state of some of our roads and the volume of traffic which is currently experienced on major highways. Some roads are also under construction and as such drivers should proceed with caution. Above all, all motorists should be observant and should be on the lookout for animals, pedestrians, and other obstacles on the road," he said.He called upon police officers to take stern action against touts and people who hang precariously on the back of commuter omnibuses or mushikashika vehicles thereby putting their lives and that of others in danger."Public service vehicle operators should be exemplary and urge their drivers to be responsible for promoting road safety at all times. I, therefore, urge motorists to cooperate with police officers at various checkpoints and roadblocks. drivers should reduce speed and stop whenever they are directed by police officers to do so or as they approach roadblocks," he said.Commissioner-General Matanga appealed to the public to report any suspicious movements or criminal acts and reckless driving."Passengers should report poor driving conduct to the near st police station or roadblock site," he said.He said police officers will be conducting patrols in all residential, industrial and places where the public will be gathered during the holiday in order to curtail crime.