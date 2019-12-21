Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa visits Kwekwe market

by Staff Reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT, Emmerson Mnangagwa this Monday took people at the Kwekwe long-distance bus terminus by surprise when he visited and bought eats from vendors.

He got off from his motorcade and headed straight towards the marketplace and bought groundnuts, snot apples (matohwe) and maize cobs. Commuters, kombi crews and vendors jostled to catch a glimpse of the President. The President took time to listen to concerns raised by vendors.

He was accompanied by State Security Minister Owen Ncube.

Patricia Moyo a vendor, who sold groundnuts to President Mnangagwa, said he paid using local currency and asked her about the challenges she was facing.

"We heard his motorcade and suddenly he appeared. I was elated when he headed straight to my market where he asked how much I was charging. After I told him, he took money out his pocket and paid. I even gave him change," she said.

She was happy to have told her problems to the highest office in the land.

"I am hoping that he is going to address the challenges that we face as vendors. I, for one, told him the problems we are facing and he promised to look into them," said an elated Moyo

A commuter omnibus operator, Thabani Sibanda, said he never thought the President would visit a market place and bus terminus.

Source - zbc

