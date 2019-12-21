Tourists flock to Vic Falls

News / National

by Staff Reporter

THOUSANDS of adventure seekers were in Victoria Falls on Christmas Day as the legendary waterfall and the resort town continues to attract merrymakers for the holiday.The country’s premier tourism destination and Africa’s adventure capital Victoria Falls was the place to be for many local and international tourists with the breathtaking waterfall being the centre of attraction.Most of the local tourists spoke glowingly about the resort destination describing it as one of the most attractive and globally competitive tourism destinations.“There is no doubt that Victoria Falls remains a must-visit destination of any serious adventure seeker. We are excited to be here and seeing the water still flowing contrary to some reports that we have been getting from some media organisations,” said one of the tourists.Apart from the rainforest tour, tourists had a chance to engage in different adrenaline rush activities which are synonymous with the resort town.Holidaymakers are set for an action-packed week in the resort town with so many events which include Africa’s biggest end of year festival, the Victoria Falls Carnival which begins on the 29th of this month and runs until the 31st.