Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tourists flock to Vic Falls

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THOUSANDS of adventure seekers were in Victoria Falls on Christmas Day as the legendary waterfall and the resort town continues to attract merrymakers for the holiday.

The country’s premier tourism destination and Africa’s adventure capital Victoria Falls was the place to be for many local and international tourists with the breathtaking waterfall being the centre of attraction.

Most of the local tourists spoke glowingly about the resort destination describing it as one of the most attractive and globally competitive tourism destinations.

“There is no doubt that Victoria Falls remains a must-visit destination of any serious adventure seeker. We are excited to be here and seeing the water still flowing contrary to some reports that we have been getting from some media organisations,” said one of the tourists.

Apart from the rainforest tour, tourists had a chance to engage in different adrenaline rush activities which are synonymous with the resort town.

Holidaymakers are set for an action-packed week in the resort town with so many events which include Africa’s biggest end of year festival, the Victoria Falls Carnival which begins on the 29th of this month and runs until the 31st.

Source - Zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Enough fuel for tourist resorts

18 mins ago | 22 Views

Shot Malayitsha's wife and children boycott burial

24 mins ago | 167 Views

Church leader dumps small house after giving birth to his child

30 mins ago | 142 Views

Cop 'steals wife's underwear 'for ritual purposes'

39 mins ago | 151 Views

Woman demands sex from son-in-law

45 mins ago | 349 Views

A villain or a custodian of Democratic ethos and principles: Case of Chamisa’s usurpation and consolidation of power in MDC

1 hr ago | 219 Views

'Do POLAD because we love Zimbabwe' says Gutu - then why selling-out on free elections

23 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Mzembi regains lost mojo as political vacuum beckons

23 hrs ago | 4336 Views

Battle for the RBZ and the 'Judas Iscariot' within?

23 hrs ago | 3351 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days