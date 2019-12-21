Enough fuel for tourist resorts

News / National

by Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE Tourism Authority has allayed shortage of fuel fears for tourists saying tourists resort centres have enough fuel.ZTA head corporate affairs Godfrey Koti said destination Victoria Falls, Chinhoyi and Kariba have enough fuel for tourists."We have made sure that both diesel and petrol are available at Victoria Falls and Chinhoyi."However, as for Kariba we are still facing changes with the availability of diesel."This is so because we want to ensure that all the players in the industry are comfortable in transferring and transporting people from one point to another without much problem," he said.Koti said they will continue to engage the authorities so that fuel is available in all resorts areas.
"What we have also done as Zimbabwe Tourism Authority is to engage the fuel industry. We have been talking to some of the major players in the industry to make sure that there is fuel available for the festive season."For us this has been the headache because our aim is to showcase our resort areas and booming investment driven by both new and seasoned players," he said.Motorists have of late been enduring long hours in queues owing to unavailability of fuel, a situation that threatens to disrupt holiday plans.Most service stations around the country have not consistently had supplies with chaotic scenes whenever the liquid is available.