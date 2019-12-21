Fuel situation improves in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The fuel supply situation in the country has significantly improved after treasury issued letters of credit that have unlocked supplies which had been bonded at Msasa depot in Harare.The year 2019 has been characterised by long winding fuel queues creating a fertile breeding ground for black market fuel dealers.However, there has been a remarkable improvement in the availability of the commodity during the festive season following the issuance of letters of credit for the release of fuel from Msasa depot.A snap survey conducted by the ZBC News showed that most service stations in Harare had short queues, a development welcomed by motorists."This is good, the queues are very short we urge the government to maintain this," said one of the motorists.The country has been facing foreign currency shortages which were hampering the procurement of fuel and motorists remain optimistic that the coming year will bring better fortunes after the government announced an end to austerity measures.