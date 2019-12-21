Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa donates Chinese rice

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday donated 15 tonnes of rice to each rural constituency as Zanu-PF Co tinues its strategy of buying rural folk with food handouts. 


Social Welfare minister Paul Mavima said the rice sourced by Mnangagwa from China was meant for the festive season. 

"The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare guarantees that the donated rice will be distributed during the festive season. In addition, distribution of grain will also continue to ensure that no one starves in Zimbabwe during this festive season and beyond," said Mavima. 

He said government was targeting vulnerable and disadvantaged communities. 

"This includes among other interventions the provision of food relief to vulnerable households during times of drought and emergencies," he said. 

 Mavima said the rice would also cushion rural communities from the effects of the drought that left the majority of Zimbabweans food insecure. 

The opposition has over the years ac used Zanu-PF of using food hand outs to buy votes from rural communities. 

Besides using food, Zanu-PF has also been accused of using intimidation to coerce voters into voting for the party.

Source - Byo24news

