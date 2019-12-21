Latest News Editor's Choice


Festive accidents death toll rises

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago
The festive accidents death toll has risen to 30 after six people perished on Thursday, Zimbabwe chief police spokesperson Paul Nyathi has said. 


Nyathi, in a statement, said 73 accidents were reported on Thursday where six people died and 35 were injured. 

Nyathi blamed negligence as the chief cause of the road mishaps which he said resulted to 724 motorists receiving tickets while 129 vehicles were impounded. 

"We are appealing to motorists to be attentive and avoid speeding. They should ensure that their vehicles are mechanically sound before embarking on journeys," said Nyathi.

Most Popular In 7 Days