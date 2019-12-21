Temba Mliswa sings Auxilia Mnangagwa praises

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has poured out praises to First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa describing her as a hard worker who has worked more than some Ministers.Writing on Twitter Mliswa said, "Tribute to the First Lady Mrs Mnangagwa who has worked hard this year complementing government. It's obvious she has filled the vacuum left by some Ministers clearly failing to fill their roles as the foot soldiers."Both Emmerson Mnangagwa and the First Lady Mrs Mnangagwa work hard but some of the people who are supposed to be assisting them have failed thus the two always remain in the limelight."Mliswa urged President Mnangagwa to remove people who were not hard working and replacing them with capable people who share their vision."That's why I appeal to the Mnangagwa government to have room for capacitated Zimbabweans because a good government is good for ZANU PF whilst a bad government is also bad for ZANU PF."The First Lady is a worker, a grafter and with Mnangagwa both work very hard. If they can assemble a team that understands the vision progress will be made." He added.Political analyst Kelvin Mazhandu said the statements by Mliswa sold him as someone who is desperate to be promoted in government."Reading from Mliswa's statements one can easily tell that here is a man who desperately want to be included in government maybe as a Minister. Such desperation is so visible when you see a man praising President who has president over the death of an economy and the mass murder of opposition activists including the a soft genocide emanating from the shutdown of the health sector. Mliswa recently wore ZANU PF party regalia, a sign that he is a person who is trying to much to find his way into ZANU PF." Mazhandu commented.