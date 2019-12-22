Latest News Editor's Choice


Three die in car accident towards Gweru

by Staff Reporter
29 secs ago | Views
THREE people died on spot in a fatal head-on collision when a Toyota D4D rammed into a Delta beverages haulage truck at the Redcliff fly-over along the Gweru-Kwekwe highway this morning.

The accident left one person in a critical situation after the driver of the Toyota D4D twin cab who was headed towards Kwekwe, attempted to overtake at a continuous line hit the on-coming Delta haulage truck.

Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector, Joel Goko confirmed the accident.

"The driver and two other occupants of the Toyota D4D died on the spot while another passenger was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital," said Insp Goko.

He said there was also pile up due to the limited navigation space at the flyover.

"A Kombi which the D4D truck was trying to overtake leading to the accident was also involved in a pile-up. There were no serious injuries in the Kombi but we still need to make a follow up at the hospital," he said

Source - zbc

