Granny (86) raped by great-grandson

by Staff Reporter
6 secs ago | Views
The community of Matshetsheni area of Gwanda district has been left in a state of shock after an 86 year old woman was allegedly raped by her great-grandson.

While members of the community were busy celebrating the Christmas holiday at Nkazhe business centre in Matshesheni area, an 86 year old woman was being brutally raped by her great-grandson who had just returned home for the festive season.

A neighbour who preferred anonymity told the Zbc news that the victim who is receiving treatment at Gwanda hospital was bleeding profusely when she came to her house calling for help around 3 am this Thursday.

"Gogo told me that she was sleeping in her hut when the suspect allegedly broke into and raped her . she came to me around 3.24 am to seek help. She bleeding badly and in a state of shock " she said.

It is alleged that earlier on Christmas day the suspected rapist visited his great grandmother and gave her 30 Rand before breaking into her home in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

A relative of the suspect said it was not the first time the alleged sexual predator has raped women in the family.
The accused is alleged to have raped his aunt in August 2011 before raping another 67-year-old relative on the 25th of December the same year.

The community alleges that the serial rapist committed similar crimes in Plumtree and Mbalalabala in the past before fleeing to South Africa.

Meanwhile, the suspected serial rapist has been arrested after being apprehended by members of the community this Thursday.

Police in Gwanda confirmed the incident.


Source - ZBC/NewsDay

