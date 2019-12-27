Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa calls for increased production

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has called upon all citizens to play their part in increasing production for the realisation of an upper middle income society by 2030.

He said this today while addressing hundreds of Christians gathered for the third National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service in Bulawayo.

President Mnangagwa said next year, production will be the buzzword in the country as efforts to boost the economy gather pace.

He said if anyone wanted fish, they would work to get it, and not sit idle hoping for a miracle.

Churches, which have set up schools across Zimbabwe to help boost the education sector, also have a major role to play in the national production mantra, President Mnangagwa said.

The church service was organised by the Faith for the Nation Campaign, an interdenominational grouping of local churches.

Source - Herald

