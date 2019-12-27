Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga flown back to China, Mnangagwa asks for prayers

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
VICE-President Constantino Chiwenga has flown back to China for a medical review and is expected back home soon, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President revealed this yesterday while addressing congregants during the third edition of the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Grounds in Bulawayo.

"I wish that as we pray, we also remember to pray for Vice-President Chiwenga who is back in China for medical review. He will be back in the country soon," said President Mnangagwa.

VP Chiwenga returned home last month after his four-month-long stay in China where he was receiving treatment.

Upon his arrival, the Vice President thanked President Mnangagwa for facilitating his treatment in China and Zimbabweans for their prayers during his illness.

In August, President Mnangagwa announced that Chinese medical experts attended to VP Chiwenga and completed extensive tests before they began treatment.

In July, VP Chiwenga left South Africa, where he was receiving treatment, for China.

The transfer followed a decision by Zimbabwe and China to allow Chinese experts to join fellow experts in Zimbabwe, South Africa and India in attending to the Vice President.

Source - Chronicle

