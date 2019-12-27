Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa hits out at Mnangagwa

by Staff Reporter
MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has bemoaned the levels of poverty in Zimbabwe's rural communities saying President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has failed to look after the needs of the people. 


Chamisa who spent his Christmas at his rural home in Gutu, Masvingo province said Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF was using poverty as a tool to suppress the rural folk. 

"I was at my rural home in Gutu this Christmas and  I'm deeply concerned by what I saw.We are called to ensure that no one is left behind,to make sure that we protect the weak,poor and vulnerable.Poverty should not be used as a tool for oppression.The crisis in Zimbabwe is man-made," said Chamisa. 

"Ialso visited relatives in Bikita and Zaka. Where we once had small businesses and  thriving townships, we are left with abandoned buildings and deserted towns. Parents cannot afford to take their children to school. Teenage pregnancies are increasing." 

Chamisa said Zanu-PF continues to use food as a political weapon in the wake of a donation of rice by Mnangagwa to rural constituencies. 

"Crops in the fields wilting and dying. Food continues to be used as a political weapon to sow divisions,hate and instill fear. Clinics have totally collapsed.There is no money and no food.This can't continue.The solution to this crisis is political. It's time for real change and reform," said Chamisa. 

"We will roll out plans and action aimed at restoring dignity, promoting development and pushing for real change in Zimbabwe , particularly in the rural areas. 2020 we will leave no stone unturned. We will turn up the heat in the fight for freedom and a decent life for every Zimbabwean."

Source - Byo24news

