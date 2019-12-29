Latest News Editor's Choice


Police bosses and Zanu-PF politicians protecting maShurugwi

by Staff Reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Norton Independent MP Temba Mliswa has alleged that senior government and security officials are the reason behind the maShurugwi gold panners violence which claimed the life of a police officer in Battle Fields, Mashonaland West on Saturday.

The machete wielding panners also injured another police man who is in hospital receiving treatment.

Mliswa said police bosses in Mashonaland West including provincial boss Francis Muswere sacrificed the junior police officers as they are also involved in gold deals with the machete panners.

"The issue of the police officer who was killed is disturbing as it's the latest manifestation of how our police force is very weak. Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has warned them about this and how they have accommodated the makorokoza.

"It is actually said the head of the police in Mash West is part of this racket and some politicians also are benefitting. The whole security command is very weak. How can a Police commander send so few officers into such a situation?" said Mliswa.

"The police accommodated the makorokoza now they are killing them. The security command in Mash West is very weak and some politicians like Dexter Nduna who are involved are protected.The Minister of State Security should take charge and not allow this situation to degenerate into more anarchy.

"There is need to target the gang leaders for this people and they will reveal everything. The system should be swift and consistent in bringing to justice these criminals."

Source - Byo24News

