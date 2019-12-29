Latest News Editor's Choice


Marry Chiwenga remanded in custody

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
HARARE regional magistrate Mr Chrispen Mberewere yesterday remanded the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa, in custody to January 14 next year when she is expected in court for her routine remand.

Her High Court bail and appeal hearings are expected to be heard today.

Mubaiwa appeared in court clad in a long dress and a new hairdo while both her hands were bandaged. She was also smiling at her relatives who were in the gallery.

Mubaiwa is facing charges of attempting to murder VP Chiwenga, illegally externalising US$1 033 000, laundering US$990 000 and fraudulently seeking to upgrade her customary union to a civil marriage without her husband's consent.

The attempted murder charge arose when she accompanied her husband to South Africa in July for urgent medical attention.

Last week, prosecutor Mr Michael Reza opposed bail on the basis that Mubaiwa was under investigation on fresh charges over the abuse of Musha Mukadzi Zimbabwe Armed Forces Foundation funds, withholding daily allowances for her security aides during foreign trips and registering vehicles for winners in the Miss Zimbabwe pageant in her name.


Source - Byo24News

